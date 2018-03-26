Politicians challenged to listen as thousands back anti-Brexit march

Have your say

ORGANISERS of a major anti-Brexit march say politicians need to sit up and take note after huge crowds gathered in Leeds.

Police estimate around 3,000 people took part in The Great Northern March, including many who travelled to the city from others parts of the country and abroad.

Leeds Brexit March

Speakers afterwards addressed a rally on Saturday outside Leeds Art Gallery on The Headrow.

Philosopher AC Grayling said: “I think it is absolutely fantastic. I know Leeds in recent years has not been what you would describe as a radical city.

“It shows Yorkshire and Leeds is waking up to the fact that we have to stop Brexit.”

He added: “We know that there’s a majority of politicians in both Houses for Remain and what they are watching and waiting for is a continuing change in public opinion to enable them to vote this down.”

Chair of Leeds for Europe, Richard Wilson, said politicians needed to listen to “ordinary people”.

He added: “I don’t think Leeds will have seen a march this big in recent modern history.

“It tells me there’s a massive feeling against Brexit in the North.”

Leeds was one of the most divided areas during the 2016 European Referendum with 50.3 per cent voting to remain and 49.7 voting leave.

Founder of Stop Brexit Ltd Peter French added: “It says to me in a city that is 50/50 there’s a lot to play for.

“I wholeheartedly believe we can stop Brexit and this gives me added purpose that we can do that.”

Saturday’s demonstration was one of a number held round the country including in Lincoln, Exeter and Oxford.

Remainers marched along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to show their anger at Brexit and ended with a call for a public vote on a final Brexit deal at a gathering outside the Scottish Parliament.

The UK is scheduled to leave on Friday March 29, 2019.

Theresa May has promised a Commons and Lords vote to approve whatever deal is agreed.