Three disused sites including could be turned over to the development of more than 1,000 new homes and the creation of a gateway to a Yorkshire city centre.

Apartments are proposed on land by Colonial Street, near St Stephen’s Shopping Centre, and on the east bank of the River Hull between the Myton and Drypool bridges in Hull. The former Myton Street retail park could see retail and leisure developments as well as an entrance to the city centre under plans set to go before senior councillors.

Hull City Council’s regeneration portfolio holder Councillr Paul Drake-Davis said the proposals could address a huge housing shortage locally and provide opportunities for economic growth. The proposals could see 850 new homes created on the east bank of the River Hull across a site known as the Eastern Quarter.

Land at the site of the former Clarence Mill at the north of the site was cleared last year for 100 homes. A further 200 homes would be built on land by the Land Registry office, known as St Stephen’s Place. Both sites would offer the chance to build apartments with activated rooftops, spaces for families, outdoor play areas, green spaces, gardens and sports, according to the council.

The east bank of the River Hull, in Hull

They could also be used to promote businesses including the creative industries. Coun Drake-Davis said all three sites were key to regenerating urban Hull.

He said: “Like many other towns and cities in the UK, there is a huge housing shortage in Hull that needs to be addressed and cannot be ignored. Two of the three empty sites have the potential to provide hundreds of vital new homes and it’s important the council does all it can to build homes every bit on unused brownfield land in the city.