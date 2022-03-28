Administrators extend deadline to buy Welcome to Yorkshire by 20 hours

Bids for the business and its assets had been requested by 4pm today, Monday, but the deadline has now been extended until noon tomorrow “to allow extra time for interested parties”.

It follows the company being put into administration at the start of the month after council leaders decided to stop funding the agency as part of a plan to set up a new destination management organisation.

Assets owned by the business are already being sold online in case an outright sale of the company does not go through.

Potential buyers have been given an extra 20 hours to submit bids to buy Welcome to Yorkshire.

Among the items up for sale is Welcome to Yorkshire’s yorkshire.com website which has already attracted a bid of £20,000.

Council leaders have already indicated an interest in buying Welcome to Yorkshire assets, including its name.

But they have said they are unable to comment further on the sales process at this stage having signed a non-disclosure agreement with the administrators.

Parties interested in the business or assets should contact [email protected]