A York MP claims people who are offering properties to tourists on Airbnb instead of renting them to long-term tenants are “fuelling” the city’s housing crisis.

Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, spoke out as new analysis suggests it is the most lucrative city in the country for Airbnb hosts.

Figures published by the software company Tipalti suggest hosts renting out properties in York recorded an average income of more than £30,000 in 2021.

“It is clear that people are profiteering on the back of the current housing crisis, which they are fuelling,” said Ms Maskell.

“As record numbers of people are in housing poverty, the very homes they should be living in are making a mint for investors. Homes are being hoovered up by these unregulated property owners, causing the housing market to tighten and costs to shoot up.

“It is for this reason that I have been challenging the Government to introduce a full licensing regime for short-term holiday lets.

“Housing should be a fundamental right, yet families are being left homeless while others exploit the housing stock for their own gain. A Labour Government would not sit back and let this happen.”

Airbnb declined the opportunity to comment.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe

But last year the company published survey results which stated the typical host in the UK earns just over £6,000 and the majority (four out of five) only share one listing.

City of York Council has said just over 2 per cent of the private rental properties in York are short-term holiday lets.

But in a report, the council also stated “an increasing number” of landlords could be “attracted to the returns of short-term holiday lets” in the coming years, as the city attracts millions of visitors.

It added: “Without controls, this may have an impact on the housing market in terms of availability and cost, but could also have a negative impact on existing businesses such as bed and breakfasts and hotels.”

Last year, Ms Maskell called on the Government to introduce a licensing scheme for Airbnb and short-term tet holiday properties.

She wanted a scheme that would allow councils to limit the number of licences granted in areas with acute housing shortages.

According to Ms Maskell, more than 2,000 homes were being rented out to tourists, while almost 1,000 people in the city were on the council housing waiting list.