Almost 1,500 Yorkshire ambulance workers announce four new strike dates

Ambulance workers in Yorkshire have announced the dates of the latest industrial action their union is planning.

Almost 1,500 GMB Union ambulance workers across Yorkshire have announced four new strike dates.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff at Yorkshire Ambulance Service will walk out on: Monday, February 6; Monday, February 20; Monday, March 6; and Monday, March 20.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: “GMB’s ambulance workers are angry. In their own words ‘they are done’.

Ambulances in the grounds of Wellington Barracks, central London, as ambulance workers of Unison and GMB unions take strike action over pay and conditions that will affect non-life threatening calls. Picture date: Wednesday January 11, 2023.

"Our message to the Government is clear - talk pay now.

“Ministers have made things worse by demonising the ambulance workers who provided life and limb cover on strike days - playing political games with their scaremongering.

“The only way to solve this dispute is a proper pay offer.

“But it seems the cold, dead hands of the Number 10 and 11 Downing Street are stopping this from happening.

“In the face of government inaction, we are left with no choice but industrial action.

“GMB ambulance workers are determined, they’re not going to back down.

