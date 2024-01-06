January is a great time to say everything is terrible, because it generally is.

The afternoons are dark, the skies are grey and people’s trousers don’t fit as well as they did in December, meaning that most aspects of life in the UK that are either broken or disfunctional look just that bit sadder.

For any Labour leader of the opposition, January is the perfect time to wave in the general direction of something bad and go “the Tories did this”.

The first political plays by Starmer and Sunak on Thursday saw them both playing to their strengths in a masterclass in speaking without saying anything at all.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets members of the public during a visit to the Altrincham Food Market in Greater Manchester.

For Rishi, he stuck to some pre-recorded clips with broadcasters alongside some nice photos of him smiling near real people, avoiding a repeat of the small boats press conference last year which prompted headlines about his tetchiness.

For Keir, he gave a decent set-piece speech full of grand themes of hope and renewal but predictably announced nothing beyond “people should vote Labour”.

We’re going to have to get used to this. Until the general election is relatively set, Labour will be nervous about announcing anything with a price tag, lest its carefully repaired reputation on economic competence disintegrates on contact with scrutiny from the Tories, the media or the public.

Similarly, the Conservatives still control how this year will play out. Downing Street will be able to set the narrative with March’s budget and time the next election to their choosing.

The party has no need to seek out extra scrutiny, whether it is another set of failable pledges, interrogations by journalists, or unflattering run-ins with members of the public.

Yet both men, if they want to win the next election, need to be wary.

For Sunak, he needs to not underestimate the amount of ill-will in the country, particularly in the North.

On Friday he was met with boos and shouts of “resign” and “leave now” while in Stockport, in what could be a common occurrence if he believes that people will be grateful for the Government implementing policies which he views to be right.

Boris Johnson understood that people need persuading, not telling, that things are good, Sunak must quickly learn the same.