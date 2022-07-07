The Morley and Outwood MP was among the small band of Tory MPs still loyal to Mr Johnson who turned up in person to watch his speech outside Downing Street.

Also among them were Cabinet Office minister Nigel Adams, who represents Selby & Ainstey, as well as Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the opposite end of the street, people jeered and booed from outside the gates as an adapted version of the Bay City Rollers' hit played out, with the lyrics changed to “Bye, Bye Boris, no one will cry”.

Once Mr Johnson's speech had finished, there were heartfelt cheers and applause from his corner of loyalists, which was drowned out by the Benny Hill theme tune.

Later, as she was leaving Downing Street, Ms Jenkyns MP was caught on video gesturing at the crowd and appearing to shout “those who laugh last, laugh the loudest, wait and see”, prompting boos.

She also told reporters that fellow Tory MPs would come to rue ousting Mr Johnson.

"They will regret it like they did with Thatcher. This will be a mistake."

Andrea Jenkyns (in yellow dress) was among the Tory MPs to watch Boris Johnson's address in person

Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart, who is Trade Envoy to Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, said: "I am sorry to see the Prime Minister resign today but he has done the right thing.

"He can be proud of what he has achieved during the last three years. He won an 80 seat majority for his positive vision of Britain, he got Brexit done and he has ensured that our country has led the way in supporting Ukraine with both humanitarian and military aid during its ongoing conflict with Russia.

"From a personal perspective, I have been proud to serve during his Premiership."

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher said that while Mr Johnson had done "the right thing", he was "gutted" at his departure.

Crowds gathered outside Downing Street to cheer the Prime Minister's departure.

"He has been a great Prime Minister in so many ways. He got me here in Parliament, he got Brexit done, he saw us through the pandemic, he made sure we had the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe and he got us first out of lockdown. Most recently he has led the Western world in standing up to Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.

"However, we now need to move on and we will."

But fellow Yorkshire MP Julian Smith, who represents Skipton and Ripon and served in Theresa May's Government as chief whip and was Northern Ireland Secretary under Boris Johnson for 204 days, took the opportunity to praise the work of the Civil Service in keeping the country running while the resignation drama played out.

Mr Smith, who earlier in the day had warned Mr Johnson's initial refusal to quit was "Trumpian" and creating a constitutional crisis, wrote on Twitter: "Over the past years @UKCivilService has been attacked and maligned by certain government ministers. Over the past 24 hours they have literally held the administration of our country together & are currently sorting out this mess. Thank you."

At The Yorkshire Post, we are committed to speaking truth to power on behalf of the people who call God’s Own County their home. Our political team and Westminster Correspondent are Yorkshire's eyes and ears in the corridors of power.