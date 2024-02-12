'Anger and frustration' at Beverley broadband pole meeting as Connexin gives works update

Ron Laden, a co-ordinator of a local broadband pole campaign group formed on February 3 said people were surprised about how much freedom companies have under current laws. A Connexin spokesperson said it has been working with residents, councillors, Beverley Civic Society and MP Graham Stuart to find the best approach for everyone.

It comes ahead of a meeting hosted by Connexin set for Molescroft on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 13 ahead of works planned in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connexin’s spokesperson said pole installations have already begun in the Minster North ward of Beverley and they would aim to limit disruption as they build their network in Molescroft. The company first announced plans to install 40 poles in the east of Beverley in the run up to Christmas as part of an initial roll out in the town.

The planned location of a Connexin broadband telegraph pole marked out in Bielby Drive, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire.

Connexin said at the time there were no plans to install any in Beverley’s historic conservation areas.

Since then locals have launched petitions in response to the works and their organising culminated in Saturday’s meeting at the Armstrong Centre. Mr Laden said there was a fantastic turn out, estimating that up to 100 people attended.

He added they were putting together a campaign group which would be modelled on the work of Hedon’s Going Underground, set up following MS3’s move into the town in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organiser said: “People were remarkably well informed about the issue, some had even read the relevant legislation quoted from it from memory. Everyone was surprised to hear from the Hedon group that this is also happening all over the country and that companies seem to have the right to put poles almost wherever they want.

“There was anger and frustration that even if the local people and politicians are against it the companies can just ride roughshod over that.”

Connexin’s spokesperson said they have still been unable to reach an agreement to use KCOM’s infrastructure though the hope to have an update on that soon.

The spokesperson said: “Our network build approach always puts the use of any existing infrastructure first, wherever possible. We ensure we follow all laws and regulations and we aim to minimise the digging of trenches, footpath closures, roadworks, and diversions to ensure we limit disruption to local neighbourhoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Work has started in the Minster North area of Beverley. Molescroft is a large area and we plan to build out our network there soon. We have faced obstacle after obstacle when it comes to using KCOM’s infrastructure.”

KCOM refutes this and says Connexin did not initially follow the correct procedure, but now it has all information required, it can assess the request.

Connexin added: “This means that, until we have an agreement to access KCOM’s underground ducting, we have no option but to build new infrastructure to bring broadband choice to the area.”

Meanwhile, Connexin is set to hold a meeting at the Costello Stadium, in west Hull’s Anlaby Park Road, on Friday (February 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connexin’s spokesperson said: “The event is another in our series of Community Hub Q&A sessions to give residents in west Hull the chance to query specific pole locations in relation to our planned network build near to their homes and to work with us on finding the best locations for poles to suit all parties.”

It all comes after East Riding councillors called on Ofcom last month to suspend broadband pole works and launch a review into the local telecommunications market. Council Planning Portfolio Holder Coun Leo Hammond said the authority was aware of concerns about installations but they did not have the power to stop them.

Current laws mean that companies can install broadband poles and underground cables under permitted development rules. These only require them to give councils and affected households 28 days notice, with grounds for objection limited to access and obstruction issues.

Hull and East Yorkshire MPs Mr Stuart, David Davis, Karl Turner and Diana Johnson also met with broadband company bosses last month to discuss the handling of the installations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connexin boss Furqan Alamgir said efforts to try and work with KCOM had been challenging before the meeting.

The chief executive said: “This incumbent behaviour has meant we have had no option but to build our own infrastructure. This is not new. The same problem existed with BT/Openreach and the only solution was regulation. Only then will customers see lower prices for faster broadband using existing ducts and poles in the areas covered by KCOM.”

Mr Alamgir, MS3’s Guy Miller and KCOM’s Tim Shaw were set to meet following talks with MPs.

What KCOM says

A KCOM spokesperson said the claim that they had put obstacles to accessing its network in the way of other companies was untrue, adding it was already required to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that other than a pending application from Connexin, it had not received any other requests to access its network under Ofcom’s regulatory regime.

The spokesperson said: “Ofcom has very strong powers to enforce its rules, including the ability to impose heavy fines, and a track record of using those powers extensively, so it is very much in KCOM’s interest to comply with its regulatory requirements. KCOM first received a request for a form of infrastructure access in October 2023, from Connexin, almost two years after Ofcom established the rules.

“We responded a week later inviting Connexin to use the standardised process and provide us with the information we need. We next heard from Connexin in, almost ten weeks later. Connexin asked again for a form of infrastructure access, but had not followed the process properly or provided us with all the information we needed to assess its request.

“Rather than simply dismissing the request, as we would have been entitled to do, KCOM engaged positively with Connexin to ensure KCOM received information that would enable us to assess objectively the reasonableness of Connexin’s application for access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad