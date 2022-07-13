Arriva Yorkshire bus strike to be suspended from Friday as talks resume

The strike originally began on June 6 but was first put on hold on June 30 to allow members time to consider a revised pay offer. That deal was narrowly rejected earlier this week - with strike action resuming from Wednesday.

But it has now been announced the walkout will stop from tomorrow as talks resume between the company and union bosses.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “As an act of good faith Unite will suspend strike action from this Friday.

The Arriva Yorkshire bus strike will be suspended from Friday

“This should give sufficient space and time for a new offer to be negotiated.”

A spokesperson for Arriva Yorkshire said: "We can confirm that Unite have agreed to suspend strike action across Yorkshire whilst we return to talks on a pay offer for Yorkshire members. Services will operate as normal from Friday 15th July and any further strike action will have 14 days’ notice."

News that the strike will be put on hold has been welcomed by West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin, who earlier this week criticised the short notice given for restarting the industrial action.

She said: “I’m pleased to hear that the strike at Arriva will be lifted on Friday.

“Four weeks without buses has had a major impact on the people of Wakefield, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike and South Leeds.

“Having spoken to both Unite and Arriva on a regular basis, I am hopeful a resolution will be found over the next couple of days, and I can get back to planning the transformation of the network I know that the people of West Yorkshire need and deserve.”

