Asbestos-ridden retirement home in Yorkshire to be rebuilt in £12m project

A Yorkshire council has approved £12m for the demolition and rebuilding of a retirement living complex riddled with asbestos.

Last December, a Kirklees Council report revealed Sycamore Grange posed a “significant health and safety risk to the people living there”, and cabinet decided residents would be moved out. Asbestos insulating board was still being used in the communal corridors and lounge and legionella samples were found in the pipework.

Tenants have been moving out since January and are entitled to just over £8k as compensation for losing their homes. In addition, the costs of furniture removal, blinds and floorings have also been covered.

The council projects it will cost a maximum of £300k to relocate residents, with £9k to £12k expected to be spent per person, depending on their needs. Between April 2023 and March 2024, the council will also lose around £142k in rent and council tax due to residents moving out.

An artist's impression of how Sycamore Grange could look following redevelopment works

The current timeline expects the complex to be completely empty by next March. It will then be stripped of the remaining asbestos and salvageable materials, and demolished.

Construction is anticipated to begin in September 2024. When complete, there will be 41 apartments – the majority of which will be one-bedroom, nine one-bedroom bungalows, five two-bedroom bungalows and four one-bedroom cottage flats.

The bungalows and cottage flats will be available for older people. The council says that these properties will better suit their needs and will also free up space for other Kirklees families.

At Tuesday’s (Oct 17) meeting of Kirklees Council’s cabinet where the decision to release the funds was made, cabinet member for regeneration and finance, Coun Graham Turner said: “It’s an ideal place, it’s a good design, it’s on as good a bus route as you get these days. There’s several small shops within walking distance, the doctors is not a million miles away.

“It’s the perfect place for a retirement home and I very, very much welcome this and I hope we can get on site as soon as possible, get it knocked down and get this new facility that is much-needed across Kirklees.”

Leader Coun Cathy Scott said: “This is excellent news. Forty-one retirement apartments and do you know, despite things that are going on, this council are very proactive trying to get things done and I just think it’s really encouraging that we’re actually able to go ahead with this.”