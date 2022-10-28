Avoid Sir Cliff Richard ordeal repeat by granting anonymity for suspects, MP says

The singer’s experiences after he was falsely accused of historical sex offences were raised in the House of Commons as MPs considered the Anonymity of Suspects Bill.

The proposed law aims to make it a crime to disclose the identity of a person who is under investigation for an offence.

Exceptions would be allowed, including where disclosure of the name would be “reasonably necessary” to prevent or detect crime.

Singer Sir Cliff Richard speaks to the media outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Sir Cliff Richard, DJ Paul Gambaccini, and Daniel Janner QC have revived a campaign calling for suspects to have their anonymity protected by law unless they are charged. Picture date: Wednesday June 8, 2022.

Sir Cliff, 82, won his privacy case against the BBC over its coverage of a South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014, following a child sex assault allegation.

The veteran star denied the allegations, he was never arrested and in June 2016 prosecutors announced that he would face no charges.

Conservative former minister Sir Christopher Chope, the sponsor of the Bill, told the Commons: “It took a long time for Sir Cliff to be able to clear his name and I think it’s clear even now he still bears the scars of that ordeal, which should never have happened.

“This Bill is designed to prevent other people similarly being afflicted because somebody makes an accusation anonymously, sometimes the police then act upon it and then they tip off the media or brief the media or social media as to what has happened, thereby destroying the principles – which I think should be there – which are that people are innocent until proved guilty, and that they should be able to enjoy anonymity until such time as they might be charged with an offence.”

Justice minister Damian Hinds said: “In this debate we’ve heard about some of the real human consequences of some of the issues involved and it is right and proper we take time on a Friday to debate these matters.

“The underlying issue is one on which views do vary.”