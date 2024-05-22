Bailiff Bridge: Bid to bring distinctive landmark back to Yorkshire village community

Businesses and residents are being asked to get behind proposals to bring back a distinctive landmark to a village community.

For 50 years a drinking fountain – with a drinking cup on a chain for residents and travellers and water troughs for the horses – stood at the heart of the crossroads in Bailiff Bridge, near Brighouse, on Calderdale’s border with Bradford, before being removed in 1962.

But the dedication stone still survives and a community stalwart is hoping businesses and the community will help raise the thousands of pounds needed to create a replica fountain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by developers Axminster Court who are backing the proposals, the aim will be to build a replica of the fountain in art stone just 20 metres away from where the original stood, where the company is building new homes.

The original fountain when it was in place at Bailiff Bridge crossroads, pictured circa 1912

Firth’s carpet mills once dominated Bailiff Bridge, supplying high quality carpets the world over including for Parliament, and it was a shock to the community when it closed in 1998, says community stalwart Malcolm Silkstone.

Before and since then, Malcolm has spent more than 40 years working voluntarily for, and delivering, improvements in the village, including forming the Bailiff Bridge community group, eventually seeing the village’s modern community centre opened in 2010, forming a group to transform the village’s then derelict park, and working with Calderdale Council and the government to source grant money to improve housing stock in the early 2000s.

His work has been recognised with Citizens’ and Civic Trust awards, both made in the last 20 years, and he was elected to serve on Brighouse Town Board in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm said the fountain was a paternal initiative for villagers, presented by Lady Janet Firth in 1911 and removed for traffic safety reasons half a century later. Pieces survived but at some point were damaged, some being stored by the council and now located.

He said advice indicates the best option is a replica of the original, avoiding mis-matches of original pieces of damaged stone and new, and the developers want to place this on a prominent corner of the housing site, with the original dedication stone utilised in a wall.

Director of Axminster Court, Mark Jones, who along with site manager Matthew Graham has spoken with Malcolm about the proposals, said the company was a smaller developer and had an ethos of giving back to communities they were building in.

Malcolm thanked the company for the interest, help and support they were giving to try and bring back the historical and industrial monument, but to realise the proposals, as much help as possible is needed, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad