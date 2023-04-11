All Sections
Barnsley council: Local election results 2023

Voters are heading to the polls in Barnsley on Thursday, May 4 to elect new councillors.

Kit Sandeman
By Kit Sandeman
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST

Across the country, people are electing new councillors at district, borough and unitary authorities, as well as some regional mayors.

In Barnsley, a third of council seats are up for election three years out of four.

This means 21 of 63 councillors are up for election in this cycle.

The council is currently Labour-controlled, with a large majority. There are 45 Labour councillors, nine Liberal Democrats, three Conservatives, three independent councillors, one councillor for the Barnsley Independent Group and one Reform UK councillor.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.

Counting for the election will start the day after the election, on Friday, May 5. The first result is expected around noon, with the final count expected by 3pm.

The results of the election will be published here as soon as they are available.

