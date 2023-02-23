Tenants in Barnsley Council properties will face a 6.5 per cent rent rise in the coming financial year.

Councillors gave the housing revenue account the rubber stamp on Thursday, February 23, during a budget meeting.

The increase will add an average of £5.11 per week to rent bills, raising the rent to an average of £83.71 per week.

BMBC say the funding is needed due to high inflation; ensuring properties are up to fire regulations in the wake of Grenfell; high utility costs and energy efficiency targets.

During the meeting, council leader Sir Steve Houghton said that the increase was proposed “with a heavy heart”, and that the HRA has been “particularly difficult” due to inflationary pressures in the service this year.”

The rise will help to raise around £35 million, which will be used to improve heating and insulation in council properties, in a bid to help tenants cut their energy bills.

Coun Houghton added: “We do appreciate how it can be difficult for some tenants. While these decisions are difficult in the circumstances, we do think they are the right ones.”

A £500k hardship scheme will also be set up to help tenants with their bills and rent.

Councillor Robert Frost told the meeting that the HRA faces a funding gap of £3.9M, adding that the rent increase will “make energy costs more sustainable”.