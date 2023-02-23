Councillors gave the housing revenue account the rubber stamp on Thursday, February 23, during a budget meeting.
The increase will add an average of £5.11 per week to rent bills, raising the rent to an average of £83.71 per week.
BMBC say the funding is needed due to high inflation; ensuring properties are up to fire regulations in the wake of Grenfell; high utility costs and energy efficiency targets.
During the meeting, council leader Sir Steve Houghton said that the increase was proposed “with a heavy heart”, and that the HRA has been “particularly difficult” due to inflationary pressures in the service this year.”
The rise will help to raise around £35 million, which will be used to improve heating and insulation in council properties, in a bid to help tenants cut their energy bills.
Coun Houghton added: “We do appreciate how it can be difficult for some tenants. While these decisions are difficult in the circumstances, we do think they are the right ones.”
A £500k hardship scheme will also be set up to help tenants with their bills and rent.
Councillor Robert Frost told the meeting that the HRA faces a funding gap of £3.9M, adding that the rent increase will “make energy costs more sustainable”.
BMBC has loses around 150 homes per year through the Right to Buy scheme, and faces ‘insufficient funding, land, and resources to replace them’.