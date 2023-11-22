Ben Houchen authority expects Teesworks report to be published 'mid-December'

A government report into governance and corruption is expected to be published in mid-December, according to a combined authority boss.

According to board papers for a meeting of the Ben Houchen-led Middlesbrough Development Corporation (MDC) next week, the government’s long-awaited report into Teesworks and Tees Valley Combined Authority’s (TVCA) is expected to be published in “mid-December”, having originally been commissioned in late May.

In her update to the MDC board, expected at next week’s meeting, TVCA chief executive Julie Gilhespie will provide an update to board members, in which she will say they “understand that the independent review panel's report has now been postponed until mid-December 2023.”

An investigation into the regeneration of the former Redcar steelworks site was triggered earlier this year after accusations of “industrial-scale corruption” were made by Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald in the House of Commons in May.

The allegations stem from press reports of joint venture deals with private partners who have been able to make more than £50m in profit, having only £5m invested into the project being verified thus far.

While there were originally calls for the National Audit Office to conduct a special investigation, including from Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen. However, secretary of state Michael Gove convened an independent panel of experts in local government to ascertain whether concerns over the governance, accountability and value for money of the Teesworks project, South Tees Development Corporation, and TVCA were well-founded.

The three-person panel, led by Lancashire County Council chief executive Angie Ridgwell, was originally expected to deliver its findings before Parliament’s summer recess, however the panel has conducted an extended investigation into matters on Teesside.

Ms Gilhespie’s update confirms the scale of the investigation: “In total we have provided more than 700 documents to the panel and have answered more than 185 questions.”

The panel also took evidence from a number of external stakeholders and sources. It’s understood an interim report was delivered to Michael Gove’s government department a number of weeks ago, with those in government saying the issues are more “knotty and chewy” than expected.