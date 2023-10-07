Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen’s South Tees Development Corporation (STDC) has established a new company with property developers Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney to sell electricity to tenants at the Teesworks site.

A new limited company was registered at Companies House at the beginning of August named Steel River Energy Limited (SREL), with 90 per cent of the company split between Teesworks Ltd joint venture partners Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney. The remaining 10 per cent is owned by STDC.

The company intends to provide high voltage power to Teesworks’ industrial tenants via a private wire network - a privately owned network using locally generated electricity. These networks are seen as an attractive way for companies to be confident they are using low carbon or renewable energy, as well as bringing financial benefits to both energy producers and their consumers.

Excess energy produced for private wire networks can theoretically be sold to the National Grid. However, an energy industry source indicates to The Yorkshire Post that limited capacity on the National Grid remains a stumbling block for private networks hoping to connect to it.

A spokesperson for STDC told The Yorkshire Post power will be generated by a new gas power station being built by BP and Equinor on the former site adjacent to the Redcar steelworks’ blast furnace as well as other “multiple sources”.

BP’s new power station, which saw a groundbreaking ceremony a little over a week ago, is the first phase of a project called Net Zero Teesside (NZT). The second phase will see the development of an enormous carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) facility. If successful, the CCUS project will capture carbon emissions from industrial sources across the Teesworks estate as they are created, before compressing carbon dioxide gas and storing it in an enormous underground reservoir beneath the North Sea.

STDC sent information to the energy industry inviting bids to create its private wire network in July 2020, however the contract remains unfilled. Papers for last month’s STDC board meeting, chaired by Lord Houchen, indicate “work continues to develop the private wire network,” and that “discussions with third parties are ongoing on the joint venture procurement of Teesworks’ power needs.”

The private company Teesworks Ltd was initially a 50-50 split between STDC and private investors including Messrs Musgrave and Corney, however, private partners acquired a 90 per cent stake in November 2021.

Asked what expertise the property developers bring to a company whose nature of business according to Companies House is “distribution of electricity”, a spokesperson for STDC said: “Industry leading, expert private sector partners will be involved as required once we have concluded an agreement.”

When pushed on what sort of agreement was being negotiated, or who the potential expert private sector partners would be, the spokesperson declined to comment on the grounds that “commercial negotiations are ongoing”.