Ben Houchen given six months to develop detailed response to highly critical Teesworks report

The letter from the Secretary of State for Levelling Up was sent to Conservative Lord Houchen to outline next steps following the mayor’s initial response to the report’s findings was sent last week.

“Given the complexity of the governance arrangements and the wide-ranging scope of the recommendations,” wrote Mr Gove, “I would like to receive a further report from you in six-months’ time updating me on your detailed proposals for the recommendations, progress in implementing these, and the impact of these plans.”

Lord Houchen had indicated the formation of the Statutory Officers Working Group (SOWG), made up of key officers from Tees Valley Combined Authority’s (TVCA) constituent local authorities, to formulate the action plan in response to 28 recommendations made to improve governance and transparency.

Ben Houchen, Mayor of the Tees Valley.

The action plan said the SOWG will meet “at least monthly”, however it had only met once in the four and a half weeks between the Teesworks report’s publication, and the publication of that action plan.

The Tees Valley Review, commissioned by Mr Gove and published in late January, set out to consider allegations of “corruption, wrongdoing, or illegality” at the enormous regeneration project taking place at the former Redcar steelworks site on the South bank of the river Tees. It found no evidence of corruption or illegality, but said: “In the time available to the Panel, we have not been able to pursue all lines of evidence or examine all transactions.”

Allegations of corruption were made after the public-private Teesworks Ltd went from being 50 percent owned by the public sector to a 90-10 split in favour of private developers who have since made millions in profit without investing any funds.

