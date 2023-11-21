Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen has written to the company that owns the Las Vegas Sphere, inviting them to Teesside after plans for a similar venue in London were dashed this week.

“Sadiq says No. I say YES,” wrote Lord Houchen on his social media on Monday as he shared the letter he sent to Madison Square Garden Chief Executive James L Dolan, in which he touted Teesside’s “can-do attitude” in a bid to attract the 21,000 capacity performance venue to the North East.

“I am disappointed to hear that… Sadiq Khan has rejected your proposal for the project,” wrote Lord Houchen.

Plans for the MSG Sphere in London, which would have been identical to the newly-opened venue in Las Vegas, were shelved when the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan refused planning permission after considering concerns of residents.

Formal objections to the proposed project, next door to Stratford station in East London, were submitted by Newham Council, Transport for London, and nearby residents who were concerned the 300-foot Sphere clad in hi-definition LED screens would have a detrimental effect on the area.

A Mayor of London spokesperson said: “London is open to investment from around the world and Sadiq wants to see more world-class, ambitious, innovative entertainment venues in our city.

“But as part of looking at the planning application for the MSG Sphere, the Mayor has seen independent evidence that shows the current proposals would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents.”

Mr Khan said the venue would cause “significant light intrusion resulting in significant harm to the outlook of neighbouring properties, detriment to human health, and significant harm to the general amenity enjoyed by residents of their own homes”.

A mock-up of what the MSG Sphere would have looked like in east London, towering over nearby flats.

The London mayor went on to say it would be “bulky” and “unduly dominant” and would not “constitute good and sustainable design”.

“Teesside,” wrote Lord Houchen in his letter, “with its forward-thinking approach to development, presents an exceptional alternative for the realisation of your visionary project.