Ben Houchen makes Teesside airport election pledge despite having 'no operational role'
In social media posts shared on Monday Lord Houchen, who is seeking re-election in May, made the pledge to “bring flights to Malaga and Tenerife to our airport”. However, Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) - which owns the airport - has previously told The Yorkshire Post: "Ben Houchen is not on the board of the airport, is not a director, does not have any operational role at Teesside Airport and is not party to any such decisions relating to commercial agreements.”
After the first social media post was made on Monday morning The Yorkshire Post asked Lord Houchen how he intends to influence flights at the airport if it’s something he has no control over, and whether or not he was deliberately misleading voters.
Despite not responding, Lord Houchen shared a video on social media hours later of himself at the airport re-stating his election pledge.
It comes after Lord Houchen promised to build a new hospital if re-elected, only for the Department of Health to tell The Yorkshire Post the following day that the mayor “does not have the relevant powers to build a new hospital”.
A spokesperson for TVCA said: “TVCA will not be commenting on candidates’ election pledges. I would suggest you contact the candidates.”
Given the opportunity to clarify his position after sharing the latest video, Lord Houchen again did not respond.
