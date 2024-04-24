Ben Houchen says controversial Teesworks share transfer was "best thing for Teesside"

A live hustings broadcast by BBC Radio Tees saw candidates for Tees Valley mayor debate the issues facing the region ahead of polling day next Thursday. When asked by moderator Richard Moss if he would renegotiate the controversial deal, Lord Houchen said: “I think it is a great deal.”

The share transfer which saw Teesworks Ltd, the company set up to market and lease land at the former Redcar steelworks, led to accusations of corruption and a subsequent review commissioned by the government into the governance of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It made 28 recommendations including to “renegotiate a better settlement for taxpayers” in regards to the joint venture deal.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen stands by plant machinery during a photo call at a ceremony to mark the ground-breaking of the Net Zero Teesside project.

Labour candidate Chris McEwan said “a bad deal was done by Ben Houchen,” adding if he was elected his “prime mission would be to renegotiate that deal.”

While admitting it would be difficult, Mr McEwan said “it’s a job that must be done,” before adding he would “look to bring in the National Audit Office,” in order “to understand exactly what has gone on here.”

Last week shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves told The Yorkshire Post a Labour government would give the National Audit Office - an independent parliamentary body which assesses value for money on public spending - the powers it needed to investigate arrangements at Teesworks, which has seen over £500m of public expenditure so far. Private developers Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney have so far made over £120m from the project without investing any cash themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he would renegotiate the deal, Lord Houchen said: “This is typical politicking… You’re ignoring the fact it’s creating thousands of jobs. The report said everything that’s happened wouldn’t have happened without the joint venture partners. We would not have control of the site without the joint venture partners.

Liberal Democrat candidate Simon Thorley asked if Lord Houchen had read the same report as him.

“One of the most striking things about this,” added Mr Thorley, “is that Lord Houchen says he accepts the 28 recommendations from the report in full. One of those recommendations is to renegotiate that deal… You’ve said it’s a deal you would sign every day of the week, so which is it?”

“I stand by the decision that I took because it’s the best thing for Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool,” replied Lord Houchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McEwan expressed concern that the government review “couldn’t understand or assess if there was value for money” in relation to Teesworks, something denied by Lord Houchen.

“That’s not what the report says,” he said. “It actually says that it was value for money and they’ve found value for money when they looked for it.”