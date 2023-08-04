Ben Houchen's response to parking funds request branded 'rude' and 'childish'

A row over free parking in Redcar and Cleveland has been met with a “rude” and “childish” response by Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen, according to a leading councillor.

Redcar and Cleveland Council wrote to Mr Ben Houchen and the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TCVA) asking for funds to keep two hours of free parking in eight local car parks. The matter was brought to the council following a 1,500-signature petition organised by Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP, Sir Simon Clarke, requesting the council keep the car parks free.

The Labour minority council said it did not have the money to keep the free parking now previous Covid recovery funding from the TCVA had ended. The Labour Group voted to attempt to source further funding from the TCVA and the Tees Valley mayor.

But a response to the cabinet member for highways and transport Carl Quatermain’s letter from Mr Houchen sparked a row after he branded the council’s request “appalling”.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen at the Teesworks site.

Mr Houchen’s letter read: “Let me be crystal clear, as you seem to not understand the portfolio you are in charge of, there are COUNCIL car parks, and this is a (short-sighted) COUNCIL decision to re-introduce car parking charges. These are all COUNCIL-owned car parks.

“As you will be aware, the council took the decision to reintroduce car parking charges following the local election in May. The reason I explain this in such basic terms is that you seem to be attempting to gaslight residents. It is a COUNCIL DECISION to set charges, a COUNCIL DECISION to collect the money from those charges and a COUNCIL DECISION on how to spend the money that you are raising by penalising motorists, visitors and your own local businesses.”

The Mayor’s reply continued: “Your administration wanted to be in control of the decision made regarding the services provided by the Council and the associated budgets. It is dishonest to mislead the public that there is anything other than a decision made by you. Your attempts to conflate this COUNCIL decision with the use of Covid Emergency Funding as an excuse is appalling.

“You have made a short-sighted and politically motivated decision that is anti-car, anti-business and anti-local hubs and worse, you are intent on not taking responsibility for your own decision”.