Bernard Ingham: Yorkshire Post journalist who became Margaret Thatcher's press secretary dies aged 90

Former Yorkshire Post journalist and press secretary to Margaret Thatcher Sir Bernard Ingham has died aged 90 after a short illness.

His family described him as a “journalist to his bones” and he continued to file a column for the Yorkshire Post until as recently as last month.

Son John Ingham said: “To the wider world he is known as Margaret Thatcher’s chief press secretary, a formidable operator in the political and Whitehall jungles.

“But to me he was my dad – and a great dad at that. He was a fellow football fan and an adoring grandfather and great-grandfather. My family will miss him greatly.”

Sir Bernard Ingham in York, where he gave evidence to the controversial Coppergate Inquiry which is examining plans to develop a site at the heart of the historic city in the Clifford's Tower area in 2002

Born on June 21 1932 and educated at Hebden Bridge Grammar School, Sir Bernard started his career in journalism aged 16 on his local paper, the Hebden Bridge Times, doing his journalism qualification at Bradford Technical College.

He was a Yorkshire Post reporter from 1952 until 1961, including a stint as industrial correspondent, before joining the civil service. He was Leeds branch vice-chairman for the National Union of Journalists.

He worked with the Guardian before becoming a Government press officer but positioned himself as a bitter enemy of “spin”, criticising those who practised the “black art”.

Sir Bernard would handle the media as Lady Thatcher’s press secretary for all but the first few months of her premiership.

He was knighted in her resignation honours and wrote a book, Kill The Messenger, about his life in No 10.

Sir Bernard was married to Nancy Ingham, a former policewoman, for 60 years. She died in 2017. He leaves a son, two grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

