East Riding Council’s cabinet heard the permanent pedestrianisation of the area between The Kings Head and Grapes pub had majority public backing while most businesses were opposed.

Council transport portfolio holder Councillor Paul West said current arrangements were a good compromise and opportunity for Beverley, with few of the parking spaces previously there lost.

Culture and leisure portfolio holder Coun Nick Coultish said the pedestrianisation of Goole’s high street showed such spaces were underused in winter and asked if a seasonal approach was possible. Councillors agreed to defer the decision after officers could not say exactly how much it would cost to only run the scheme for part of the year.

Beverley Saturday Market, East Riding of Yorkshire

They heard conservative estimates put the costs at a minimum of £8,000 to £10,000 for benches and other items to be moved and markings repainted twice a year. The relevant portfolio holder is set to make the final decision before the experimental traffic order authorising the pedestrianisation expires next month.

Next month marks three years since the trial pedestrianisation of the section of Saturday Market began. It was designed to encourage more people to walk, cycle or take the bus into Beverley rather than parking in Saturday Market, while also helping to boost nearby businesses’ trade.

Councillors heard there were still 54 parking spaces remaining following the pedestrianisation. Previous trials were hailed as a success by council leader Coun Anne Handley ahead of the latest consultation which ran late last year.

The majority of people surveyed face to face and online supported the current trial becoming permanent, at 93 per cent and 63 per cent respectively. A majority of the supports of it becoming permanent wanted it to be in place all year round, instead of seasonally from April to October.

Respondents said the scheme had made it easier to walk around Saturday Market and between shopping areas in Beverley town centre. But a business-only survey found 55 per cent did not support it claiming it had seen parking spaces lost, resulting in potential visitors going elsewhere and costing them trade.

Councillors heard changes to remaining parking’s layout in 2022 has caused confusion and seen some leave cars in the aisles, with signs and warning notices brought in to stop it.

They also heard improvements to temporary benches and bollards installed as part of the trial could take place if the scheme becomes permanent but seasonal arrangements would make it harder.

Transport portfolio holder Coun Paul West said he believed people would use the seats in the area all year round.

He said: “I’ve recently been to Edinburgh and Newcastle for weekends, they’ve got lots of permanent seating all year around. In Edinburgh at Christmas time there were people sat outside having a drink, I can understand if it’s raining it’s different but over time the businesses that have used those facilities have adapted.

“This is a compromise that adds to the existing food businesses, the parking goes when the market itself is on anyway, it’s an opportunity.”

But Coun Coultish said he appreciated concerns about costs but he was unsure if the the scheme could work outside of the warmer months.

The culture and leisure portfolio holder said: “I’ve lived in Goole my whole life and if you ask residents what the single worst thing to happen to it they’d say it’s pedestrianisation of the high street.