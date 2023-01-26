Macclesfield-based Lowry Partnership submitted plans for the conversion of a section of Black Dyke Mills in Queensbury late last year. Fronting Brighouse Road, the section of the Grade II-listed building is currently a blank wall, with doors and windows having been filled in over the mill’s history.
Under the plans these openings would be re-instated. The gym will likely create four full time and three part time jobs. Since its height as an industrial building the mill has been subdivided, and is home to numerous local businesses.
Planning officers have now approved the development, saying: “Black Dyke Mills stands at the centre of Queensbury and dominates the settlement. It is predominantly the reason for the existence of the village, with housing and other facilities expanding as the mill grew.
“The mill complex is one of the most complete, significant and imposing in the district. The buildings the subject of this application front Brighouse Road and presently present a largely blank wall of coursed stone. In this location this use is appropriate and beneficial to the local economy. Moreover, it would bring a vacant unit back into use.”