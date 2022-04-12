Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined over Downing Street partygate scandal

The Prime Minister and Chancellor are set to receive fixed penalty notices over partygate, following the news this morning that the Metropolitan Police have now put forward 50 such fines.

The Prime Minister's wife, Carrie Johnson, has also received a fine, her spokesperson confirmed this afternoon.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

File photo of 10 Downing Street

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is among the figures calling on both the Prime Minister and Chancellor to resign.

Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign.

“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

Bereaved families have said there is “simply no way” the pair continue in post.

Lobby Akinnola, spokesman for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak “broke the law” and “took us all for mugs”.

He said: “There is simply no way either the Prime Minister or Chancellor can continue.

“Their dishonesty has caused untold hurt to the bereaved.

“Not only that, but they have lost all credibility with the wider public, which could cost lives if new variants mean restrictions are needed in the future.