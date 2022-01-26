Boris Johnson braces for Sue Gray report that could be make or break for his premiership

A police officer outside 10 Downing Street, London (PA)

Officials were last night embroiled in discussions over whether civil servant Sue Gray’s report into the claims can be made public.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said yesterday afternoon that “everyone required will fully co-operate in any way they are asked”, however suggested that the Prime Minister does not believe that he has broken the law.

Following the Metropolitan Police’s announcement yesterday morning that officers will be looking into a “number of events” across Downing Street and Whitehall, speculation was rife as to whether Ms Gray’s investigation - which had been expected this week - could still be published and avoid prejudicing the police investigation.

However, amid reports that Scotland Yard had given the nod for the document to be made public, there were suggestions that the report could land on the Prime Minister’s desk as early as today.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday afternoon, Mr Johnson welcomed the police inquiry and said he hoped it would “help draw a line under matters” which have plunged his leadership into crisis.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that “anyone asked to will co-operate fully” when asked if Mr Johnson is willing to be interviewed by officers.

Pressed if the Prime Minister thinks he has not broken the law, the spokesman said: “I need to be cautious about what I say but I think that’s fair to say that he does not.”

Westminster has been waiting with bated breath for Ms Gray’s report to arrive, following weeks of revelations about a series of apparent events while the country was under lockdown restrictions.

Following some confusion over what may happen next, Downing Street confirmed yesterday afternoon that discussions were underway between Ms Gray’s inquiry team and the

Metropolitan Police to decide what can be published on the so-called partygate.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There are discussions still ongoing between the investigations team and the police. I am not privy to those discussions, as I think you’ll appreciate.

“That still needs to be worked through, both in relation to what may or may not be published and the ongoing work of both the police and the Gray investigation.”

The spokesman insisted that Number 10 was not attempting to block the report’s publication, as it was reported that the Met would not object to it being made public.

“The advice that I have had is that there are still ongoing discussions, there are still details that need to be worked through between both the police and the investigations team,” he said.

Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner questioned how Mr Johnson can remain Prime Minister with the launch of the police investigation.