Boris Johnson faces Conservative anger from over partygate scandal following Sue Gray update

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel listening to a response after the Prime Minister delivered a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the Sue Gray report (UK Parliament)

Former Prime Minister Theresa May was among those who voiced their concerns, as there were warnings that Mr Johnson is losing the support of some of his most senior colleagues following senior civil servant Sue Gray’s revelations of “failures of leadership and judgment”.

Andrew Mitchell, who served in the Cabinet under Mrs May and her predecessor David Cameron, told Mr Johnson he “no longer enjoys my support” following the weeks of damaging headlines.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer reiterated his calls for Mr Johnson to resign, as “there can be no doubt the Prime Minister himself is now subject to criminal investigation”.

The Metropolitan Police is now investigating 12 of 16 events looked at by Ms Gray, including one in the private Downing Street flat, and another to mark Mr Johnson’s birthday.

Mr Johnson apologised to the House of Commons yesterday afternoon, pledging that he “gets” the public anger over the potentially lockdown-busting events and “will fix it” with a shake up of the Number 10 operation.

However, despite the promises, Mr Mitchell told the Commons that the “full-throated support” he had given Mr Johnson for 30 years, had run out.

“I am deeply concerned by these events and very concerned indeed by some of the things he has said from that despatch box and has said to the British public and our constituents,” he said.

Former Development Secretary Mr Mitchell’s comments came after Mrs May had asked the Prime Minister to declare whether he had been ignorant of his own rules, or had thought he did not have to abide by them.

“The Covid regulations imposed significant restrictions on the freedoms of members of the public,” she said.

“They had a right to expect their Prime Minister to have read the rules, to understand the meaning of the rules and indeed those around him to have done so too and to set an example in following those rules.

“What the Gray report does show is that Number 10 Downing Street was not observing the regulations they had imposed on members of the public, so either my right honourable friend had not read the rules or didn’t understand what they meant and others around him, or they didn’t think the rules applied to Number 10. Which was it?”

There was also an emotional contribution Tory MP Aaron Bell, who asked the Prime Minister if he was regarded as a “fool” having abided by the rules when he travelled for his grandmother’s funeral and did not hug his siblings or parents.

The Prime Minister refused to tell the Commons whether he was at a party in his No 11 flat on November 13, 2020, one of the events being investigated – the night when former aides Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain left their roles.

Police officers are also investigating an event on June 19, 2020, in the Cabinet Room at No 10 to mark the Prime Minister’s 56th birthday where Mr Johnson was “ambushed by cake”, in the words of Minister Conor Burns, although he later insisted there was no cake.

Labour leader Sir Keir appealed to the Conservative benches to “end this farce” and take up a “duty” to get rid of Mr Johnson, who he thinks will not resign because he is “a man without shame”.