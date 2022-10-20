News you can trust since 1754
Boris Johnson: Odds on former Prime Minister regaining leadership of party slashed in half

The odds of Boris Johnson becoming the next Prime Minister have been slashed in half since Liz Truss made her resignation announcement.

By Daniel Sheridan
35 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 2:22pm

Bet365 are offering just 12/1 on the former Prime Minister to regain the leadership.

Betfair earlier offered as high as 25/1 for Boris to return to number 10.

Here are the latest odds on the next leader of the Conservative Party:

Next Permanent Conservative Party Leader After Liz Truss:

Rishi Sunak

8/11

Penny Mordaunt

2/1

Ben Wallace

11/1

Boris Johnson

12/1

Odds accurate at 2.20pm.

