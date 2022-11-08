The Boundary Commission for England has submitted proposals to alter all but four of the 54 constituencies in Yorkshire and the Humber, by changing the boundary lines and renaming 10.

It is part of a review which aims to ensure each MP represents a similar number of voters.

In West Yorkshire, there are plans to carve up Batley and Spen, represented by Labour’s Kim Leadbeater, and Dewsbury, represented by Tory Mark Eastwood.

The commission said the Government should form new constituencies – Spen Valley and Dewsbury and Batley – which would both be home to around 70,000 people.

Ms Leadbeater said she is disappointed by plans to split up a constituency which has remained united through “difficult and testing times”.

“I will be looking to see if the commission can be persuaded to change its mind,” she said.

“On a personal level, it would be very upsetting for me to see Batley and Spen disappear from the map as an entity.

"Like so many others, my family and I have invested a great deal of time and energy in working for the community as a whole and in bringing people together when others would seek to divide us.”

Over in Leeds, there are plans to take two wards from Leeds North West and two from Leeds West use them to form a new constituency – Headingley.

Another major change planned for Yorkshire is scrapping the Wentworth and Dearne area, currently represented by Labour’s John Healey.

Under the proposals, the vast majority of those voters would be represented by a MP in a new constituency called Barnsley South.

“I’m disappointed that the Boundary Commission has not taken local views into account and paid no attention to the decades long Wentworth constituency name,” Mr Healey said.

“I will continue to work flat out for residents in Dearne until any changes to the boundary are formally made.”

The commission stated Barnsley Central, currently represented by Labour’s Dan Jarvis, and Barnsley East should be replaced by Barnsley North and Barnsley South.

Mr Jarvis said: "These proposals offer sensible, pragmatic changes that are entirely consistent with our local geography and community ties. I very much look forward to contesting the General Election on these revised boundaries."

In North Yorkshire, Thirsk and Malton’s Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake said he is disappointed about plans to take Easingwold out of his constituency and form a new constituency, called Wetherby and Easingwold.

“This makes no sense from a geographical perspective, the towns being separated by the A1,” he said.

“I fear this will lead to less efficient services for local people.”

The commission’s revised proposals, sees the number of constituencies in England increase from 533 to 543.

