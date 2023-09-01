Bradford 2025: Lucy Frazer says City of Culture celebration will need private sector support

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said it is time for Bradford to secure funding from the private sector to ensure its year of culture celebration is a success.

The Government announced last summer that Bradford had beaten finalists County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham to become UK City of Culture in 2025.

The organisers there are plans for more than 1,000 performances and events that celebrate the city’s “unique heritage” and feature work from hundreds of local artists.

The year-long celebration is expected to cost around £45m and the Government promised to contribute at least £10m in July, when Arts Council England promised £5m and National Heritage Lottery Fund pledged £4.95m.

The moment people in Bradford found out it will be the UK City of Culture in 2025 Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Ms Frazer said the organisers need to look to the private sector, when she was asked if the Government will provide extra funding.

“I’m so proud that we are supporting Bradford as it becomes city of culture,” she said. “It brings so much to a city and a long-lasting legacy, as we’ve seen from other cities of culture.

“What it also does, when you talk about money, is bring in private investment as well. I know the city of Bradford is working very hard to ensure it will be a huge success.”

Bradford will take over from Coventry, which has held the title since 2021. Other previous winners include Hull and Londonderry.

The Government said the “vibrant” city’s winning bid drew upon a range of “cultural assets”, including the Brontë Parsonage and the Saltaire World Heritage Site.

Government estimates suggest the event will attract 15m visitors to Bradford, create 7,000 jobs and provide the local economy with a £389m boost.

Ms Frazer returned to her home city of Leeds yesterday to meet with figures from various creative institutions, including Opera North and Screen Yorkshire.

They discussed the Government’s plan to help the sector rapidly expand and create an extra one million jobs by 2030, by providing investment, tax cuts and support for various training schemes,