A major Yorkshire housing scheme is moving forward as a developer prepares to deliver hundreds of new “energy efficient” homes.

Construction company, Redrow, has acquired 24 acres of land at Bradley Villa Farm in Huddersfield and will be delivering 227 homes on the site. Between this development, and planned development on Kirklees Council-owned land at Bradley Park, around 2,000 homes will eventually be brought to the area, with 750 to be delivered between now and 2030.

The homes from Redrow will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and 55 will be affordable, including 14 available under Kirklees Council’s First Homes scheme which sees a discount for some first-time buyers who meet the criteria.

£4.7m in section 106 contributions has been secured by the council from the developer for improvements in the local area. This includes around £2m towards primary and secondary education and early years childcare, more than £820,000 towards highways upgrades and almost £290,000 to improve the Bradley Bar roundabout.

Redrow is due to start work on site in September and the first homes should be completed by late summer 2024.

John Handley, managing director for Redrow (Yorkshire), said: “We’re excited to bring our new energy efficient Heritage Collection homes to this desirable part of Huddersfield. Located on the edge of a well-established residential area, new homeowners will benefit from excellent existing local amenities and superb transport links.