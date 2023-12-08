'Brexit benefit' to help businesses in York, says council's deputy leader

Despite its “many drawbacks” to businesses, Brexit will provide a particular benefit for some entrepreneurs in York, according to the council’s deputy leader.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) replaced funding from the European Union following the Brexit referendum in 2016 and the United Kingdom’s subsequent withdrawal.

At an event to show businesspeople in York how they can benefit from the UKSPF on Thursday (Dec 7), Coun Pete Kilbane, who is also executive member for economy and transport, said this is money that wasn’t in the city prior to Brexit.

“It should be noted that York didn’t really get much European Union funding previously, so it’s money that we’ve received post-Brexit,” said Coun Kilbane, owner of the Angel on the Green pub alongside his duties as a senior councillor.

Coun Pete Kilbane speaking at the event

“While there are many drawbacks to business from Brexit, this is actually one of the few areas that we’ve received a benefit. We’ve received over £5m in total and we’re making sure that’s spent where it’s most needed in the city.”

He added: “We’ve got more than 7,000 businesses in the city we look to support in varying ways, but we also have 1,000 start-ups a year. Obviously some of those aren’t successful but some of them are. Some of them really take off and we want to support them as much as we can.”

The four programmes on show at the Priory Street Centre on December 7 were:

‘Start and Grow’, provided by Momentic, which is a programme to support start-ups and businesses in their first stages of development.

‘IGNITE Your Social Enterprise’, provided by Quantum Vantage, which gives non-profits and social enterprises an extra boost through workshops and 1-2-1 coaching.

‘Innovate York’, provided by the University of York, is a package of tailored workshops and specialist masterclasses for entrepreneurs and businesses in the City of York. This also includes a ‘Women in Innovation’ programme.

And ‘Decarbonising the business base in York’, provided by Green Economy, offers expert advice and access to innovative technologies, to reduce businesses’ carbon footprints, identify and realise cost savings, improve efficiency and support the transition to greener, more sustainable business models.

Katheryn Daly, head of city development at the City of York Council, said: “The UKSPF funding has been a big game changer for us in York and I think for all local authorities to be honest. It’s come in as a replacement for old European schemes and it’s really good it’s come down to a local level to devise an investment plan that works for our businesses and our residents.”

Businesspeople watching the presentations given by providers were impressed.

Bob Scrase, director of York-based printing company Fulprint, is looking into decarbonising his company.

“We are looking at being greener,” he said. “It can save money and it’s good for the planet. It’s not all appropriate for us but it is good to find out what’s happening. Any input is valuable.”

Marc Allinson, the owner of the Artful Dodger pub in Micklegate, said: “At the moment we are going through a hard time with inflation. The cost of living is going through the roof so it would be nice to alleviate it.”