Burnby Hall is set to be offered for lease to Pocklington Town Council for 125 years at a peppercorn rent following East Riding Council’s Cabinet’s decision onTuesday, April 16.

East Riding Council Leader Coun Anne Handley said the move was an excellent solution for the future of the building which was due to be vacated in September.

The decision means that Pocklington Town Council can now progress with its plans for a Community Hub in Burnby Hall.

Burnby Hall, in Pocklington, East Riding of Yorkshire. Burnby Hall, which dates back to the 1860s, was set to become vacant in September when registrars based there relocate to the council’s nearby Pocela Centre.

The town council plans to offer space for business start ups along with others after refurbishing the building which is set to cost an estimated £650,000.

Four fifths of that is set to come from the Government’s Community Ownership Fund while the rest is set to be covered by borrowing from the Public Works Loan Board.

East Riding councillors heard the planned Hub was expected to generate more cash than it would cost to bring it back into use.

The planned archaeological museum would host local finds of national and international significance, according to the town council’s plans.

The building and the gardens next door were bequeathed to the people of Pocklington by Major Percy Stewart and his wife Katherine on the former’s death in 1962.

The hall itself was sold to Pocklington Rural District Council and ownership then passed to East Riding Council when the latter was created in 1996.

A covenant attached to the building means it must be used by the public sector.

A report to the Cabinet stated that the building currently costs the council £65,000-a-year, even when income from renting its community hall is taken into account.

There is also a backlog of maintenance works costing £500,000.

The council leader said: “I am delighted that we have today agreed this transfer of a much loved feature of Pocklington to Pocklington Town Council.