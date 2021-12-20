Cabinet meeting this afternoon amid speculation over more coronavirus restrictions

A woman arrives at the Elland Road Leeds COVID Vaccination Centre (PA)

A Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for 2pm, with attendees also expected to hear the latest data updates on the spread of Covid.

Ministers have so far failed to rule out the idea that more rules could come into force this week in response to the spreading Omicron variant, with Boris Johnson said to have been presented with three options of further actions to take.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman was asked this morning whether a lockdown is being planned for over the festive break.

“I appreciate there’s a great deal of speculation over the weekend, and indeed today, about what, if any, further measures may be required,” he told a briefing on Monday.

“At this point, we’re still monitoring the data and keeping a very close eye on it, as the Deputy Prime Minister said this morning. We’d update if any further decisions are taken.”

He said he had nothing further to add on whether any measures would come in before or after Christmas, telling reporters: “We’ve introduced Plan B, we’ve seen big jumps in our booster campaign – which is great to see – and we’ll be monitoring both the impact of Plan B and boosters, and also gathering further data on the characteristics of this variant.

“We are monitoring that extremely regularly and update as required.”

According to the Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson has been presented with a range of options of what steps should be taken next, and these vary from guidance to advise against too much household mixing to a full lockdown.

The Telegraph quoted one unnamed Cabinet minister as saying data presented by Sir Patrick and England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty on Saturday was “just trashed by the Cabinet”.

The source said “guidelines, rather than restrictions, are entirely possible”.

On whether Boris Johnson is more in favour of guidance rather than restrictions, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We will take any necessary steps in the interest of protecting lives and livelihoods.”

He added: “You have seen we’ve in the past introduced some things in guidance in the past and some things in regulation. We’ve got the position as set out through Plan B and we’re keeping that under review.”

Following rises in Omicron cases and concerns about isolating over Christmas, businesses have been reporting significantly reduced footfall in the last week, in particular hospitality.

One Yorkshire MP has voiced his fears about the idea of a lockdown by stealth.

Julian Sturdy, the Conservative representative for York Outer called for people to support businesses, and said in a statement: "With mixed messaging from the Government, I want to be clear that the impact experienced by our hospitality businesses is a de facto lockdown but without any additional support. The Government have caused this and I want them to put out a clear message to fix it as soon as possible."

He added: "I know that our pubs, restaurants and bars have struck a sensible balance which protects both staff and customers while allowing for viable trade.

"Throughout the pandemic, hospitality has been used as an easy scapegoat for a significant source of outbreaks but with no data to back up claims there is any more risk than is associated with other venues.