Cabinet minister backs 'swift' sacking of Conor Burns following misconduct allegations

Nadhim Zahawi said he believes Conor Burns had been treated fairly after the MP for Bournemouth West – who has also had the Conservative whip suspended – accused the party of “rushing” over his sacking.

Mr Burns has vowed to clear his name, and said he will “fully co-operate” with a party probe into claims of inappropriate behaviour,

The BBC reported that a witness saw Mr Burns allegedly touching a young man’s thigh at a hotel bar during the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

The now-former minister is also said to have learned on Friday that he is in line for a knighthood in Mr Johnson's resignation honours list.

The now-former minister is also said to have learned on Friday that he is in line for a knighthood in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list.

However, The Times cited a friend as saying the MP already feared his career was “over” as a result of the allegations.

The details of the alleged incident in the hotel bar are attributed by the BBC to an eyewitness – who reportedly said there were several onlookers – rather than the individual the ex-minister is claimed to have touched.

A source with knowledge of the disciplinary process is also said to have corroborated the account.

The BBC said it understood the matter was raised with the Tory whips by a third party, leading to the MP’s dismissal from his post in the Department for International Trade.

Asked if he thinks Mr Burns has been treated fairly, with justice, Mr Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told Times Radio: “I do. I think there’s an investigation being carried out.

“The Prime Minister acted swiftly on this and let’s wait to see the outcome of the investigation.”

Pressed on whether it would have been right to suspend Mr Burns as a minister, rather than sack him, Mr Zahawi said: “I think it’s important that she took a decision on this and that the investigation will then report back and then she will make a further decision on this.”

On Friday, Downing Street said Mr Burns had been dismissed from the Government following a complaint of “serious misconduct”.

The Whips’ Office said the Tory whip had been suspended pending an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week”.

On Saturday, Mr Burns denied he had ever met Mel B after the singer suggested he should not be surprised he is facing a misconduct claim, and pointed to remarks she alleges he made to her in a lift.

“I believe I have never met Mel,” he told the PA news agency when approached for comment about the allegations.

The Spice Girl tweeted the MP in response to a statement he issued on Friday, in which he said he looked forward to clearing his name after the sacking.

Mr Burns said he was not given “any information about the complaint” nor was he asked to “provide any information” when he received a call from chief whip Wendy Morton to tell him the matter would be passed to Conservative Campaign Headquarters to investigate.

But Mel B, who attended the Tory conference to speak about domestic abuse at a fringe event hosted by The Sun and Women’s Aid, questioned whether he should be shocked by the claim.