Electors are heading to polling stations in Calderdale on Thursday, May 4 to elect a new set of councillors.

Halifax Town Hall

Throughout England, local elections are taking place for borough, district, and unitary councils, as well as some regional mayors.

In Calderdale, a third of council seats are up for election three years out of four.

This means 17 of 51 councillors are up for election in this cycle.

The council is currently Labour-controlled, with a relatively tight majority.

Labour has 28 councillors, the Conservatives have 15 and the Liberal Democrats have six.

There is one independent councillor and one Green.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.