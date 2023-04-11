All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
52 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
1 hour ago Detectives arrest four men over murder of 18-year-old stabbed in city
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation

Calderdale council: Local election results 2023

Electors are heading to polling stations in Calderdale on Thursday, May 4 to elect a new set of councillors.

Kit Sandeman
By Kit Sandeman
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST
Halifax Town HallHalifax Town Hall
Halifax Town Hall

Throughout England, local elections are taking place for borough, district, and unitary councils, as well as some regional mayors.

In Calderdale, a third of council seats are up for election three years out of four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This means 17 of 51 councillors are up for election in this cycle.

Most Popular

The council is currently Labour-controlled, with a relatively tight majority.

Labour has 28 councillors, the Conservatives have 15 and the Liberal Democrats have six.

There is one independent councillor and one Green.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.

The results of the election will be published here as soon as they are available.

CalderdaleEnglandLabourLiberal Democrats