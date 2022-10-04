Calls for PM to have pay docked over 'gross mismanagement' of economy

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (left) during a visit to a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham, on day three of the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday October 4, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Liberal Democrats say they will table a censure motion in Parliament calling for action against the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.

Parliament is currently suspended due to party conference season, but the motion could be discussed when Parliamentarians return on Tuesday, October 11.

Ms Truss would lose £40,000 and Mr Kwarteng £33,750 under the proposal, the Lib Dems add.

The motion states: “That this House censures the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Prime Minister, for their handling of the UK’s public finances, which has dramatically increased households’ mortgage costs and threatened pension funds; and believes the Government should halve the Chancellor’s additional ministerial salary, and halve the Prime Minister’s additional Prime Minister’s salary this year, as a result of this gross mismanagement of the public finances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total annual salary which the prime minister is entitled to is £161,401.