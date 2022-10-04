Calls for PM to have pay docked over 'gross mismanagement' of economy
Calls have emerged for Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to have their pay docked following their “gross mismanagement of the public finances”.
The Liberal Democrats say they will table a censure motion in Parliament calling for action against the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.
Parliament is currently suspended due to party conference season, but the motion could be discussed when Parliamentarians return on Tuesday, October 11.
Ms Truss would lose £40,000 and Mr Kwarteng £33,750 under the proposal, the Lib Dems add.
Most Popular
The motion states: “That this House censures the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Prime Minister, for their handling of the UK’s public finances, which has dramatically increased households’ mortgage costs and threatened pension funds; and believes the Government should halve the Chancellor’s additional ministerial salary, and halve the Prime Minister’s additional Prime Minister’s salary this year, as a result of this gross mismanagement of the public finances.”
The total annual salary which the prime minister is entitled to is £161,401.
This is split between the salary for the role of Prime Minister, which is £79,496, while the remaining amount comes from their role as an MP.