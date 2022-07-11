Camilla praises Jeremy Clarkson for educating public about farming's challenges

Camilla is to appear in an ITV documentary charting her guest editorship of Country Life, where the Duchess recognises the work of the former Top Gear host.

Yorkshireman Mr Clarkson, friends with Camilla and her son the food writer Tom Parker Bowles, has become an unlikely campaigner for the farming industry after starring in the Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm, which follows his attempts to grow crops and look after livestock in the Cotswolds.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duchess said: “He made people realise how difficult farming is – I think some people see farming as cows sitting in the meadow on a beautiful day and they don’t realise the work and the difficulties that are behind it.”

A new documentary about Camilla will be shown on ITV this week.

The programme, which is being shown on ITV on Wednesday night, shows a final editorial meeting at Clarence House when Camilla casts her eye over the magazine’s pages and Prince Charles makes an appearance for a sneak preview.

Articles commissioned by Camilla include a piece highlighting the Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust, which provides home security services for the elderly, disabled and victims of domestic abuse.

The duchess, who has championed victims of abusive relationships, says: “What I am trying to portray is however beautiful the countryside is, it’s not all buttercups and daisies, there are darker sides.

“So I wanted to put a little bit of an emphasis on rising crime, on domestic abuse, all the things that are going on without people probably realising it – so I hope I have got a good balance.”

Camilla’s public image has been transformed, from being cast as the third person in the Prince and Princess of Wales’s marriage to a campaigning member of the monarchy prepared to serve the nation.

Underneath she was the down to earth Sussex girl who grew up with a love of horses and happened to fall in love with the Charles.

Her friend Sarah Troughton, a first cousin once removed of the Queen, describes Camilla as having a “wicked sense of humour” who tells “very risque” jokes.

She tells the documentary: “I think there has been a wind of change in the duchess’ popularity, but I think it’s because she has been entirely natural, entirely straight with everybody, looks you straight in the eye, does her royal duties with real panache and style and the public are very happy to meet her.”