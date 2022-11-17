Councillors will propose a campaign to reduce possible damage caused by loud fireworks at tomorrow’s full council meeting.

A proposal will be heard tomorrow for Doncaster Council to support the use of silent and low-noise fireworks for future celebrations.

Coun Leanne Hempshall will set out the proposal during the meeting, seconded by Coun Jake Kearsley.

It is brought about by a rise in the usage of fireworks, which can cause distress to people with PTSD, vulnerable people, farm animals, pets and working dogs.

Fireworks during the New Year celebrations in London in 2018. PIC: John Stillwell/PA Wire

If approved, the council would:

Ensure fireworks displays on council land use silent and low noise fireworks. Encourage parish councils to do the same. Encourage citizens to attend organised displays rather than arrange their own. Encourage the use and sale of silent and low noise fireworks. Encourage early advertisement of displays to allow people to take precautions in advance. Promote a public awareness campaign about the impact of loud fireworks on welfare.