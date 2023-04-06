Care home development complete with its own restaurant and hair salon could be built on Yorkshire coast

A 122-home development with homes for the elderly, its own restaurant and hair salon could be built in Bridlington under new plans.

Plans lodged with East Riding Council showed the housing complex, off Pinfold Lane in the north of the town, would feature 54 affordable homes and 68 care apartments. Laura Devaney, land and partnerships director at Esh Construction which would built the development, said they would help meet a shortage of homes designed for older people.

Esh Construction would build the development for Housing 21 and Yorkshire Housing, both registered social providers with the former focusing on accommodation for the elderly. The project is worth around £25m, according to the applicants. The development would feature a mix of two and three bedroom homes, two bedroom bungalows and one bedroom ‘walk up’ apartments.

They would be offered for either affordable rents, shared ownership or on a rent to buy basis. A total of 26 of the homes would be built with a timber frame with others using modern construction methods. The apartments would be in a three-storey building alongside the homes. A residents’ lounge features alongside plans for an on-site restaurant and hair salon.

How the development could look

Ms Devaney said they had worked closely with the council to make sure local needs were fully considered, including on the design of the homes and terms of occupancy.

The director said: “It is widely documented that our ageing society is causing a shortage of later life living options which means building new extra care housing is a high priority.

“Add to this, the Government’s target to build 180,000 new homes through the 2021 to 2026 Affordable Homes Programme, and schemes which foster inter-generational living can make a significant difference to the shortage of these types of living options within communities.”

