Caroline Flint: The voters of South Yorkshire are not "stupid"

Labour former minister Caroline Flint, who lost her seat in Don Valley, replied "no" when asked if Jeremy Corbyn was taking enough personal responsibility for the party's defeat.

Asked who should succeed Mr Corbyn as Labour leader, Ms Flint said: "I don't think it should be anybody who has had a hand in our Brexit strategy over the last few years, and I don't think it can be Corbyn without a beard, I think that would be the wrong move as well."

Ms Flint earlier said she was trying to "stem my anger" as she criticised "ardent Remainers" within the party - naming Sir Keir Starmer, Emily Thornberry, Hilary Benn and Yvette Cooper - for having "contributed to sacrificing 59 seats".

She told Sky News's Sophy Ridge On Sunday: "I don't believe anybody who have been the architects of our European policy in the last few years is credible to be leader - I don't think they can win back these seats."

She added: "Keir Starmer led us to a policy that did not listen to Labour leave voices who urged caution, he led us down the path of a second referendum, and I'm afraid Emily Thornberry did as well - she said to one of my colleagues 'I'm glad my constituents aren't as stupid as yours'."