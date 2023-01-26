An MP is urging people to stop sharing inaccurate information after a group of men claimed that sewage is leaking into graves in West Yorkshire.

Naz Shah, MP for Bradford West, said the flood at the Muslim burial ground at Scholemoor Cemetery is being dealt with “as a matter of urgency” but a video on social media which shows three men claiming that sewage is pouring into the graves is false.

Bradford Council for Mosques, which manages the site, said it was flooded with rainwater after the drainage pipes were blocked with clay and mud and “small amounts” of water may have got into the graves.

“Contrary to any speculation, the water which is rightfully of concern is rain / surface water and I have been informed there is no sewage pipe in the vicinity of the affected graves,” said Ms Shah.

The Muslim burial ground at Scholemoor Cemetery has flooded

"I would encourage people to refrain from sharing information which is not necessarily accurate and causes further alarm and distress to families."

The Labour MP added: “I understand how important such an issue is for families that have their loved ones buried in this cemetery and therefore, I will continue to follow up on this issue.”

Councillor Imran Khan, President of Bradford Council for Mosques, said the ground is “saturated” with water following a period of heavy rain, but the drainage pipes were cleared last week.

Councillor Khan, who is also the deputy leader of Bradford Council, said new graves will not be dug on the site until the water drains away.

“We don't know what's going on in the graves, but I suspect that there will be small amounts of water in there,” he said.

“I can absolutely understand that families may be distraught if they think that the graves are filling up with water.

“I sincerely apologise for that. But, effectively it is an act of God with the amount of rain that we're getting at the moment.

“The issue will be resolved. We’re not just sitting back and letting it carry on because it affects all of us.