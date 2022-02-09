Channel 4 seeking 16 young people from Yorkshire for Leeds creative digital media scheme

The channel is launching a search for applicants for its Content Creatives programme, a 4Skills initiative targeted at 18-24 year olds who have a passion for digital content and creativity.

During this 14-week fully paid scheme, people who secure a place will undergo six weeks of bespoke training with SharpFutures followed by an eight-week work placement to put these skills into practice at a creative digital organisation in Leeds.

These work placements will be with 4Studio, Channel 4’s Leeds-based digital content production unit or with a range of creative digital partners in Leeds.

Sinéad Rocks, Managing Director Nations and Regions for Channel 4

Sinéad Rocks, Managing Director Nations and Regions, said: “One of our key priorities is to offer genuine life-changing opportunities to people who otherwise would never consider a career in the digital creative sector.

"If you’ve got passion, imagination and you’re creative this could be just the opportunity you’ve been searching for. Last year’s Content Creatives pilot scheme led to a trainee landing a job with 4Studio which is exactly the outcome we want to achieve.”

Lee Stanley, CEO at SharpFutures, a social enterprise which supports diverse talent into employment in the creative digital sector, said: “Last year’s Content Creatives was a brilliant experience so it’s great to see it return for 2022 with greater numbers, more partners and an expanded curriculum. SharpFutures is passionate about supporting new and diverse talent, and we are excited to work with 4Studio again along with new partners to bring through this next cohort. The combination of paid creative digital skills development and work-based placements make Content Creatives an amazing opportunity for young people in Yorkshire”

During their six-week paid training, which is due to start in May, the group will experience all aspects of creating and delivering digital content. They’ll undertake a range of courses covering skills such as production techniques, digital storytelling, ideas generation and pitching skills, alongside soft skills such as communication and teamwork.

Channel 4 has been joined by a range of Leeds-based creative partner companies to increase the impact and scale of Content Creatives. Alongside 4 Studio these partners will offer 8-week work placements and be involved in the training and support for the young people taking part. These partners include McCann Leeds, Born Ugly, Dubit, Social and CreativeRace.

Olly Sowden, Managing Partner at McCann Leeds, said: "Diversity, equality and inclusion is a key pillar of McCann's philosophy, and by supporting Channel 4 and its Content Creatives programme, we hope to give a platform to young people who may not have otherwise had access to the inner workings of a global creative agency.

“Some of the most creative ideas are often a blend of insight and lived experience and bringing together young people and fostering a raw passion for creative advertising, founded on insight and diversity, can only lead to some outstanding experiences for everyone involved.”

Sarah Dear, Managing Partner at Born Ugly said: “At Born Ugly, we are on a mission to change lives through the impact of our work. We believe that the potential for impact is born from extraordinary ideas forged by bringing people together with different backgrounds, perspectives, capabilities and experiences. Because when diverse perspectives come together we all push one another to go further. That's why we are delighted to take part in this much needed initiative to widen the creative gene pool.”

The Content Creatives scheme is open to people aged 18-24 who live within the Yorkshire region. Applications need to be submitted by Monday 28th February and can be made at https://sharpfutures.org.uk/content-creatives-course-2022/In addition to the scheme this spring, another larger Content Creatives course will be set to run this autumn.

