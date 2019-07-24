Chris Grayling to return to backbenches after being sacked as Transport Secretary

Chris Grayling has been sacked as Transport Secretary by Boris Johnson, as the new Prime Minister stamped his authority on his first day in office.

After making a speech on the steps of Downing Street, Mr Johnson began his premiership with spate of sackings.

Mr Grayling will return to the backbenches alongside other ousted colleagues - including Penny Mordaunt who was removed Defence Secretary and Dr Liam Fox who lost his International Trade brief.

Damian Hinds was also removed from Education and Greg Clark from Business.

Earlier in the day Theresa May’s de facto deputy David Lidington stood down from the frontbench, tweeting: "I wrote to @BorisJohnson yesterday to congratulate him on his election, to wish him well & to say I've decided that after 20 yrs on the front bench it's the right moment to move on.

“I shall leave the govt when @theresa_may offers her resignation to The Queen.”

Mr Grayling has had a tumultuous stint at the helm of the Department for Transport. .

His most recent scandal involved the offer of a Brexit ferry contract to a firm with no ferries.

He was also heavily criticised for his role in the northern rail chaos last summer, which left commuters across the region stranded amid months of cancellations and delays following a botched timetable change.