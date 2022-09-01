Christmas is not cancelled: Yorkshire councils commit to festive displays despite rising energy costs

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councils across the county have said they are committed to switching on the festive lights in December and they use LED bulbs, which are cheaper to run because they use less energy.

Many have already agreed contracts, lasting several years, with companies which install, maintain and remove the lights displays.

It comes as families, businesses and councils are facing soaring energy bills, after the war in Ukraine prompted a spike in wholesale gas prices.

The regulator Ofgem recently announced the energy price cap will be lifted again in October, meaning the average household bill will rise to £3,549 a year.

A Leeds City Council spokesman said: “The council is committed to celebrating the festive season in Leeds.”

“Over recent years, we have transitioned to using LEDs in all of our lights, which are significantly cheaper and more sustainable than the previous bulbs we used."

Councillor Jane Scullion, from Calderdale Council, said: “As usual, we are planning to provide Christmas lights and decorations across Calderdale this winter, to bring some festive cheer to our towns and villages.”

Sheffield City Council, Barnsley Council, Bradford Council, Kirklees Council and Doncaster Council have also promised to switch on the festive lights later this year, but Wakefield Council has not made a final decision yet.

Glynn Humphries, the council’s Corporate Director for Communities, said: “Christmas lights are an important part of welcoming people into our district and supporting our local businesses.

“But like all councils up and down the country, we are facing a huge challenge to look carefully at everything we do.

“However, we are at an advantage that the lights in Castleford, Featherstone, Pontefract and Wakefield are already energy saving LED bulbs.”

Across North and East Yorkshire, district town and parish councils are responsible for the Christmas light displays.

Knaresborough Town Council said its local lights show will go ahead as planned, as it has already signed a three-year contract with Harrogate Borough Council.