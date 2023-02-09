York councillors have agreed to draw up a three year plan to try to boost standards at the council after a local government advisor warned there was “something seriously wrong” with the organisation.

The Local Government Association’s (LGA) Mark Edgell said he was doubtful whether deep-rooted issues at the council had been addressed following the fallout from a public interest report (PIR) made against it in 2021.

That report came about following an “arguably unlawful” payment which was made to former chief executive Mary Weastell after she accused council leader Keith Aspden of “bullying and victimisation” – claims he denies.

Mr Edgell, a former leader of Rotherham Council, said during a meeting of the audit and governance committee that the council had done well to respond to the “narrow” recommendations arising from the PIR. But he said they should be “worried” by the LGA’s report on the response to the PIR.

Failings around conflicts of interest, the relationships between officers and councillors and the behaviour of some councillors have been raised repeatedly at York over a number of years.

Mr Edgell said: “We’re not convinced that some of the actions you’ve put in place have so far had an impact on those culture issues and may not in the future.”

He said there were “pockets” of councillors still not following the code of conduct.

“If we’ve got to the stage where members are complaining about officers, it says there’s something seriously wrong with the organisation,” Mr Edgell added. “If the council is to draw a line under this and move forward, that does mean that some members need to change their behaviour and all officers need to carry out their roles effectively – and be allowed to carry out their roles effectively.”

The committee’s independent person, Joe Leigh, said: “I’m an experienced public sector manager – this is grim.”

Labour’s Coun Bob Webb called the report “damning”, while Liberal Democrat councillors said culture issues at the council dated back decades. Coun Ian Cuthbertson said entrenched opinions were one of the most “damaging and corrosive” features of the council.

He added: “I’ve worked in lots or organisations where people have different views, but the hardline, entrenched ‘you are wrong before I’ve even listened to a word you say is really hard for me to take’.”

Public speakers at the meeting – and some committee members – honed in on Lib Dem Coun Aspden’s role in the process.

Independent councillor Mark Warters said: “The wider elected membership of this council had no responsibility for the disgraceful actions of the council leader in bringing the 2021 public interest report crashing down on the council. The fact that the member who caused the whole situation remains in post as leader renders the report and actions twaddle.”

Democracy campaigner Gwen Swinburn said councillors as a whole had been “unfairly vilified”. “Coun Aspden, now almost invisible, has successfully eluded every form of censure,” she added.

Labour group leader Coun Claire Douglas said: “The impact of this whole sorry affair has been the loss of trust in the leadership of our council and a hefty total bill that approaches £500,000.”

Mr Edgell called on the council to publish who had attended new training sessions as he suspected not everyone had completed them.

He called on the council to take the opportunity of the May local elections – in which every councillor in York is up for election – to “start afresh”, develop more cross-party training and to allow a ‘corporate peer challenge’ process to take place to monitor progress.

Committee chair Coun Katie Lomas said she was keen to ensure the three-year action plan was agreed before May to ensure it did not get forgotten about or diluted.

In a statement issued after the meeting, deputy leader of the Lib Dem group Coun Anne Hook said comments made by Labour councillors were “counterproductive, cheap politics”.

“It is frankly ironic to see councillors use the presentation of the report at the meeting to do precisely what the report criticises them for,” she added.