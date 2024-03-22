City of York councillors get small pay rise at £7k cost to the authority

Pay increases have been agreed for City of York Councillors - costing the local authority £7,000 more each year.
Adam Laver
By Adam Laver
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 15:36 GMT

Councillors will receive an uplift of £110 a year for their basic allowance to £11,392, backdated to April 1, 2023.

The increase was approved at a meeting of the full council on Thursday, March 21, but was initially proposed in February.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Executive members of the council will now receive £20,506 - up from £20,307 - on top of their basic allowance.

York West OfficesYork West Offices
York West Offices

The leader of the City of York Council, Coun Claire Douglas, will now receive £45,568 a year.

The increase in councillor pay will cost the council £7,000 more each year, pushing its budget for paying councillors up to around £793,000 a year.

Coun Douglas said: “The council has convened a panel of independent people working or living in York to carry out the process of reviewing councillors’ allowances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Under York’s arrangements for allowances, this is a legal requirement every four years.

“The panel’s recommendations have just been published and all councillors will debate and vote on these proposals at the council’s 2024-25 budget setting meeting next week.”

Coun Nigel Ayre, leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition group, said: “All previous IRPs have been done truly cross-party.

“It is extremely disappointing that Labour has not discussed this with other groups and has decided to try and slip this out with the budget papers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is yet another example of their high-handed, arrogant approach to governing.

“This administration is becoming increasingly insular with their failure to consult on any of the major changes they are making within the budget.

“We call on the Labour administration to start to engage with opposition councillors and residents.”

Related topics:LabourYorkCity of York Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.