Mark Serwotka, the general secretary of the PCS union for civil servants told the Yorkshire Post that there was “no evidence” that the Government will ever see the public sector as a priority, ahead of a ballot of its members to strike this winter.

He said that the Chancellor’s mini budget last week, which focused on private sector investment to encourage growth, showed a complete disregard for his members.

It comes following reports that Kwasi Kwarteng has also scrapped the Government’s spending review, which means that public sector workers will have real-term pay cuts before 2024.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: President of the TUC Mark Serwotka addresses delegates in the main hall of the Brighton Centre on the second day of the Labour Party conference on September 22, 2019 in Brighton, England. Labour return to Brighton for the 2019 conference against a backdrop of political turmoil over Brexit. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“What the Government here is doing is saying they don't really care about the public sector,” he told the Yorkshire Post at Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Yesterday the PCS union launched its strike ballot, with the result to be expected in November.

“What we all know is, without the public sector, our kids don't get taught, our pensioners don't get their benefits,” said Mr Serwotka.

“I can see no evidence that this government will ever think the public sector is its priority.

“The crisis is now, we need to do something about it now.

“There's a crisis of poverty at the moment. Food banks and government offices? Who would ever have thought that that would be where we would be.

“We are on the verge of the last industrial action we have seen for decades. We are in a bit of a do or die battle