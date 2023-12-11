New fibre broadband is set to be rolled out to around 22,000 properties in Beverley but a councillor has warned it has already sparked concerns from locals about telegraph poles.

Broadband company Connexin has partnered with STL for the £3m project in Beverley, with works set to start later this month to connect homes by early next year. Connexin Infrastructure Vice President Ashel Achmed said the project would give customers a choice of provider.

But Minster and Woodmansey ward’s Coun Eliza Whitaker said the plans had already left people concerned about how the installation of telegraph poles and infrastructure will affect them. The installations follow works from Connexin and other companies in East Yorkshire and previously in Hull.

Connexin and STL stated the Beverley project was part of efforts to reach 150,000 homes and become the largest alternative network in the North. But they come as rollouts from other broadband companies have sparked a backlash from locals, including against MS3 in Hedon when their works began in October.

A hole being dug during a standoff between MS3 contractors and people in Westlands Drive, Hedon, East Riding of Yorkshire during works to install broadband poles

Protests and a petition against works led to campaigners visiting Parliament to speak to MPs about current rules allowing broadband companies to install infrastructure under permitted development rules. This means the works do not have to go through the normal planning system with companies only required to give affected residents 28 days’ notice before works start.

The Hedon campaigners’ Westminster visit last month led to Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart saying the Government had pledged to tighten up rules around installations.

Coun Whitaker said she was concerned the current rules would create the most issues for affected residents in Beverley.

The ward councillor said: “I understand the need for connectivity, but the current planning rules means the broadband companies can put them where they like. To be fair we need more connectivity, but the problem is there’s no joined-up thinking about how the infrastructure’s being installed.

“I’ve already had about 20 residents contact me with concerns about notices saying poles are going up near their homes. I feel so sorry for them but I can also understand why others would agree with the need for more broadband infrastructure. The problem is the policies that allow these poles to be installed without taking people’s concerns into account.”

A man who lives in Bielby Drive in the east of Beverley where Connexin notices of works have gone up said he felt more could have been done to inform affected residents. He added he had also seen what appeared to be the planned locations of telegraph poles already marked out.

The resident said: “About three days ago I was walking my dog and I saw a sign on the lamppost and thought: oh no. It looks like there’ll be some outside my house, I’ve got a lovely view of some trees opposite at the moment so I’m not very jazzed about it and I live near Beverley Beck so I see my area as a natural beauty spot.

“It would have been nice to have a letter through the door explaining that this is going to happen, all we’ve had are the notices on lampposts so I’m sure some of my neighbours won’t even know that this is happening yet.”

Connexin Infrastructure Vice President Mr Achmed said the project would improve the lives of local people.

He said: “We are proud to partner with STL, a highly experienced Tier One national builder of fibre networks. This £3million commitment will empower customers with a choice of provider and a full online experience. This is a significant move towards our goal of increasing our fibre footprint for the people of East Yorkshire.”

Steven Hill, STL strategy executive, said they looked forward to developing their partnership with Connexin.

He said: “We are delighted to be working with Connexin to bring greater choice and connectivity to communities in Hull.”

Connexin stated that it remained focused on robust customer engagement, adding that it contributes to local communities including by raising money for local charities. Separately, Openreach has announced plans to rollout its fibre broadband to 15,000 homes across East Yorkshire. Its £4.5m project is set to see Openreach broadband come to Pocklington, Howden, South Cave, Leven and Gilberdyke.

Openreach CEO Clive Selley said their aim to reach up to 30m premises by the end of this decade would unlock a raft of benefits.