Conservatives select Barnsley businessman Clive Watkinson as South Yorkshire mayoral candidate

Mr Watkinson, who is the managing director of Barnsley-based furniture retailer firm J C Snell and a director of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, was selected by Conservative members from across South Yorkshire on Wednesday.

He will be standing as the Tory candidate to replace Labour's Dan Jarvis as South Yorkshire mayor in May.

Mr Watkinson is a past deputy chairman of the South Yorkshire Conservative party and in 2005, stood for Parliamentary election in the now-defunct constituency of Barnsley West and Penistone, finishing second to Labour's Michael Clapham.

Businessman Clive Watkinson is the Conservative party candidate for the South Yorkshire mayoral election.

The Conservatives said his campaign will focus on transport infrastructure, helping local businesses make the most of global opportunities and working closely with the Government.

Mr Watkinson said he hoped to follow the example of Tory mayors Ben Houchen and Andy Street in areas which were previously Labour strongholds.

“I am thrilled to be selected as the Conservative candidate for the South Yorkshire mayoral election by our local members.

“South Yorkshire has always been my home and I understand the people, the issues and what needs to be done to solve them. I cannot wait to get campaigning to talk to people about my plans and priorities to improve the lives of everyone living and working here.

“Our Government is really focused on levelling up and I want to South Yorkshire to benefit from this just as Conservative Mayors have done on Teesside and in the West Midlands.

“We have a huge potential here in South Yorkshire and as Mayor I want to unlock that and create a real powerhouse that will benefit every single person and every business in the region.

"To help this region grow and thrive, my campaign will focus on improving our transport infrastructure, not just in Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham, but across the whole area, including our links to Manchester and the North West.

“I want to help cut bureaucracy for both individuals and businesses, I want less form filling, less pointless meetings and more action. Brexit has released us from EU bureaucracy and I’ll make use of that to create new opportunities for all.

“I will be the strong voice South Yorkshire needs, and I’ll take everyone with me rather than taking them for granted.

“But I also want my campaign to show my passion for my home county and knowledge and experience I have gained from living and working here make and why this makes me the best candidate to become South Yorkshire Mayor in May.”

Dan Jarvis is standing down as mayor after one term to concentrate on his Parliamentary duties. Labour has selected Oliver Coppard as its candidate, with the Yorkshire Party putting forward Simon Biltcliffe, who like Mr Watkinson is a Barnsley-based businessman.